DYFED-Powys Police has confirmed that a Goodwick pensioner, airlifted to hospital following a dog attack at a property in the Stop and Call area of the village, has died.

The 72-year-old, was airlifted to hospital following an incident last month where she was bitten by a family dog.

Police officers, one emergency ambulance, one rapid response vehicle and an air ambulance all attended the property in Stop and Call at around 4.30pm on August 10.

The woman received critical care treatment from the air ambulance's on-board medics before being airlifted to Morriston Hospital with what were described as 'serious injuries'.

Police said at the time that the dog involved was an American bulldog and not a pitbull, therefore, it did not fall under the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

A force spokesperson added that the animal had been put down 'in accordance with the wishes of the family'.

The spokesperson added today: "Dyfed-Powys Police can confirm that the 72-year-old woman who was taken to hospital following a dog attack in the Stop and Call area of Goodwick on Wednesday, August 10, died on September 1."

The spokesperson added that police enquiries are ongoing and asked people not to speculate on the circumstances.

Mayor of Fishguard and Goodwick, Jackie Stokes, offered her sympathy to the woman's family and friends.

"Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council has been saddened to learn of the tragic death," she said.

"On behalf of the councillors and clerk I offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends."

Goodwick County Council, Kevin Doolin, added: “I would like to extend my condolences to her friends and family following their loss under what can only be described as under tragic circumstances”.