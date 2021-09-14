Police are investigating a purse theft that happened near Goodwick Parrog last week.
A woman walking down the steps from Fishguard to Goodwick Parrog had her purse stolen at around midday on Thursday, September 9.
Reports on social media described the thief as in his teens, tall and slim dressed black trousers and black hoodie with red emblem on the back possibly a dragon.
They said that the thief snatched the woman's purse and had a knowledge of local footpaths.
These reports, which have not yet been confirmed by police, also said that a mobile phone and credit cards were stolen.
A police spokesperson said:
"We were called to a report of theft of a purse from a woman walking down the steps down to Parrog, near Goodwick at around noon on Thursday, September 9.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
"If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20210909-166.
"Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org."
