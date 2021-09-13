Carew and Goodwick United were the star teams of the Pembrokeshire League Division One this weekend, with 16 goals scored between them.

Goodwick United started as they meant to go on after their 5-0 win on the first game of the season, and had scored that many by half time against Neyland.

A brace from Jonny Horgan was added to by strikes from Scott Crawford, Rhys Dalling and Iestyn Evans, before Dalling got his brace and Jordan Griffiths scored to make the final score 7-0.

However, they were not the top scorers of the weekend, as Carew put nine past Hundleton as they ran riot at home.

Adama Muskett and Zac Rowell both earned themselves braces, as Sam Christopher, Dylan Morgan, Joe Williams, Curtis Hurlow and James Hinchliffe all got their names on the scoresheet.

This follows their 2-2 draw away at champions Hakin United, with an incredibly strong start to the season showing despite not being on full points from two games.

It was also goals galore in the south Pembrokeshire derby as Pennar Robbins edged out Monkton Swifts away from home in a five-goal thriller.

Nick Willis started the game well for the visitors as he scored a brace to put his side in a strong position, before Monkton Swifts started to fight back.

Jack Clarke and Jordan Richards got themselves a goal to bring the home side level after their disappointing 5-0 defeat on opening day to Merlin's Bridge.

However, it would be two defeats in a row as Luke Phillips grabbed the winner for Pennar Robins to send them home with the three points.

Clarbeston Road added to their opening 3-0 win at St Ishmaels, topping it with a 5-0 win away at Narberth, who remain without a point so far.

Jake Booth was the star of the first half, as he got himself a brace to earn a half time 2-0 lead for Clarbeston Road.

Steffan Williams then joined his teammate in the second half, scoring twice to put the result beyond Narberth, before Matthew Ellis got the fifth and final goal of the game.

As Clarbeston topped their 3-0 opening day result at St Ishmaels, St Ishmaels repeated it, losing 3-0 at home to Fishguard Sports.

The away side's perfect start continues, as Greg Hughes scored an early opener for Sports, as the score stayed the same until the break.

It was early into the second half when Jordan Raymond doubled the visitors' lead, shortly over ten minutes before Karl Headley secured the three points with the game's third goal.