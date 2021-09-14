Haverfordwest County succumbed to a 6-2 defeat away from home at Bala Town, as they still look for their first Cymru Premier win of the season.

Strikes from Ben Fawcett and Kieran Lewis were not enough as Bala Town ran riot, scoring six times through five different goalscorers.

The previous week, as the Bluebirds beat Brecon Corinthians 6-0, Bala Town defeated Brymbo from the Ardal Leagues North West by 17 goals to one.

The home side stayed in their goalscoring habits, opening the scoring through Dave Edwards' header when he was found by Calum Woods.

Woods then got himself on the scoresheet through his long-range effort into the bottom corner, which beat Lee Idzi for 2-0.

County tried to get back into the game, and got a glimmer through Fawcett shortly after the 20-minute mark when he found space in the box.

The home side however, did not let that get into their heads, when Paul Rutherford regained the two-goal lead after he received a headed pass from captain Chris Venables.

Dean Edwards' back post goal called an end to the first half, with him on a brace and Bala Town 4-1 in front.

It was early in the second half when Nathan Peate rose highest to head in the sixth goal of the game and fifth for Bala Town from the in-swinging cross.

It was the Bluebirds who scored next to reduce the deficit to 5-2 through Kieran Lewis only five minutes from the end of the match.

However, Bala had one more thing to say, as Bradley Bauress was found in the area by substitute Chris Sang to score the last goal of the game.

Haverfordwest County next return home to face top scorers of the Cymru Premier so far, Flint Town United.

This weekend's visitors have hit the back of the net 14 times already in the league, putting them in second place in the league as it stands.

Shortly after, the Bluebirds remain at home as League Cup action comes to the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium with Undy AFC the visitors.