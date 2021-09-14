THE Welsh Rugby Union has finally set out dates for a truncated Championship season this year.

The WRU had initially only set-up a round-robin cup competition titled the 'Championship Cup' to get rugby up and running again.

Now the governing body has comfirmed the leagues will resume after Covid kicked rugby into touch for over 18 months.

First round of matches will kick-off from Saturday, November 13, with Narberth beginning their campaign against Neath at the Lewis Lloyd Ground.

In a change to regular seasons, the league will be run on a home or away basis - meaning there are only thirteen games scheduled.

In this one-off season there will be no promotion or relegation.

At the end of the tournament the top four teams in the Championship will enter play-offs to determine the champion of their respective leagues.

WRU community director Geraint John said this was a big step in the return of rugby.

“It’s great to be able to provide clarity for clubs with the release of fixtures for senior men’s Leagues," said Mr John.

"It takes us another big step forward on our Pathway to Participation and the news will hopefully encourage more players, coaches, referees and other volunteers back to the game after so much upheaval over the past 18 months due to the pandemic.

“Having a full fixture list will also help clubs off-the-field, enabling them to plan events around matches and encourage partners and sponsors to support them in their efforts.”

WRU chair Rob Butcher added his thanks for all the support in getting rugby 'as we know it', back.

“We are very grateful to volunteers the length and breadth of the country for the hard work they have put in to help us stick to the timeline we set out for the return of rugby as we know it," said Mr Butcher.

"It’s thanks to those volunteers and everyone within the game that we are currently ahead of that schedule."

Narberth RFC Championship League fixtures:

v Neath (H) 13/11/21; v Tata Steel (A) 27/11/21; v Ystalyfera (H) 04/12/21; v Beddau (A) 11/12/21; v Cardiff Met (H) 18/12/21; Glamorgan (A) 08/01/22; v Bargoed (A) 22/01/22; v Pontypool (H) 29/01/22; v Trebanos (A) 19/02/22; v Ystrad Rhondda (H) 12/03/22; v Bedwas (A) 26/03/22; v Cross Keys (H) 09/04/22; v Maesteg Quins (A) 16/04/22