THE nominations are now open for the Sport Pembrokeshire Awards 2021.

The team at Sport Pembrokeshire have confirmed that following last year’s virtual ceremony, this year’s awards will take place at Folly Farm, albeit on a smaller scale than usual.

“It’s been a tricky time for sport along with everything else, so this year’s awards are a great opportunity to recognise all the good things that have been happening despite the difficulties,” said Cllr Paul Miller, Cabinet Member for Economy, Tourism, Leisure and Culture.

“We’ll be celebrating sport at every level – from grass roots coaching to volunteering and club organisation to successes by individuals and teams.

“Lots of hard work has taken place behind the scenes over the past year - from clubs adapting their training sessions and facilities to make them safe, to sportspeople who have had to change to a different way of training and have still gone on to achieve success in their field.

“We’re looking forward to hearing about lots of great stories and achievements, so please make sure you get your nominations in.”

Nominations close on October 10 and last year’s nominees are welcome again.

The categories are as follows:

•Coach of the Year

•Female Sporting Achievement

•Male Sporting Achievement

•Boys (U16) Sporting Achievement

•Girls (U16) Sporting Achievement

•Disability Sport Award

•Junior (U16) Disability Sport Award

•Unsung Hero

•Club Organiser of the Year

•Team Achievement of the Year

•Junior (U16) Team Achievement of the Year

•Young Volunteer of the Year

•Club of the Year

Finalists and guests will be invited to the awards ceremony on Friday, November 26, at Folly Farm.

The awards are sponsored by Sport Pembrokeshire, Folly Farm, Valero, Radio Pembrokeshire, and the Western Telegraph.

To submit a nomination go to www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/sport-pembrokeshire/sport-pembrokeshire-awards