POLICE are investigating two alleged incidents, believed to have involved the same man, in Pembroke Dock in the early hours of this morning, September 13.
A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “We are investigating a burglary, an attempted burglary and an assault following two incidents in Britannia Road and North Street, in the early hours of this morning.
“We believe these were carried out by the same male, and as such, is currently being dealt with as an isolated incident.”
Call police on 101.
