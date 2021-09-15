Milford Waterfront, the Port of Milford Haven, Milford Haven Town Council and Milford Youth Matters all looked back on a successful 'Under the Bridge' campaign this summer.

The summer-long weekly project came back to the waterfront and allowed young people the opportunity to enjoy fun and creative activities in a safe environment.

The award-winning Friday night project offered young people the chance to try chalk art, dance, football, graffiti art, circus skills and inflatable games resulting in an attendance of more than 140 people during the six weeks.

A collaboration project between the Port of Milford Haven and Milford Youth Matters, Under The Bridge was part-funded by Milford Haven Town Council enabling a total of nine events to take place over the Whitsun and summer holidays.

Dayle Gibby, Milford Youth Matters co-ordinator commented: "It has been fantastic to see the return of Under the Bridge in 2021, after having to run the project online last year due to Covid-19.

"Each night we had a range of activities for young people to try new things and enjoy themselves. Under The Bridge has gone from strength to strength and has had a lasting impact on young people in Milford Haven.

"I am extremely grateful for the Port of Milford Haven’s commitment to young people, Milford Haven Town Council and all those who supported Under the Bridge this year. We are already working hard to secure funding for 2022, building on the success and learning from this summer’s events.”

The Milford Youth Matters ambassadors added: "We are so happy that Under The Bridge has been enjoyed by so many, each session went extremely well. All the activities we planned and had on offer were popular and we were pleased to be able to work with so many from our community including young people and local businesses."

Lauren Williams, community engagement assistant for the Port of Milford Haven said: "Our partnership with Milford Youth Matters has resulted in a hugely successful community project that over 140 young people from the area have enjoyed.

"It has given them opportunities to try out activities that they may not have otherwise had access to and many have learnt new skills this summer. It’s been a great collaborative effort from all involved."