Sports clubs in Pembrokeshire are being encouraged to apply for vital funds to improve their facilities in a new joint scheme run by Sports Wales and Crowdfunder.
Manager of Sport Pembrokeshire Ben Field said: "Sport Wales are offering up to £15,000 match funding to support community clubs’ own fundraising efforts on the Crowdfunder website at www.crowdfunder.co.uk.
“This is a great opportunity for clubs to improve their facilities and create even stronger links with their local communities.”
Examples of the types of projects that could receive support include:
• improvements to changing rooms
• clubhouse renovations
• upgraded kitchen facilities to provide income generation
• bike racks and storage to support active travel
• lifts and ramps for better disability access
• installation of solar panels, generators or boilers
Sport Wales says that as it wants to ensure everyone in Wales has opportunities to be active through sport, projects that are aiming to tackle inequalities will be prioritised.
There will be a sliding scale of match funding investment, between 30 per cent and 50 per cent, based on a project’s potential to tackle inequalities.
Crowdfunding will require clubs to engage with their local communities more than ever, as funding will not only support a club’s project, but the club will also earn rewards that have been donated by their local business community.
Community clubs eligible for Sport Wales match funding will also receive a package of training and support to guide them on their journey.
This will help clubs gain the skills and confidence required to help with their future fundraising and community engagement.
To find out if a specific project is eligible, visit https://www.sport.wales/
For further support on making an application, email sport@pembrokeshire.gov.uk or telephone Sport Pembrokeshire (Pembrokeshire County Council’s sports development team) on 01437 776191.
