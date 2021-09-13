FOLLOWING in the footsteps of Joe Allen, Pembrokeshire Schools FA Trials are starting up.
Pembrokeshire schools will be looking for players in the 9 to 15 category.
The coaches are going to look at the interest shown and the ages of the children and arrange for them to join up with the squads on a trial basis as applications come in.
If your child is interested, get in contact with either Angie Nicholls at angienicholls5@btinternet.com, Mark Hicks at m.hicksy@hotmail.co.uk, or Matthew Price at pricey0211@btinternet.com.
