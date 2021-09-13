BROADCASTER Andrew Neil has resigned from his roles as chairman and lead presenter on GB News.
Mr Neil only presented eight programmes before announcing he was to take a break from the news channel.
He announced today that he has quit both of his roles at GB News but will be appearing regularly on the channel as a guest commentator.
Mr Neil said: "I am sorry to go but I have concluded it’s time to reduce my commitments...
"I wish GB News well in continuing to fulfil its founding promise and mission to reach audiences currently underserved by existing news broadcasters."
GB News said in a statement on Twitter: "Andrew is without doubt one of the finest journalists and interviewers in this country.
"GB News thanks him for his 12 months of leadership, wisdom and advice and we wish him well."
GB News launched in June with Mr Neil at the forefront, but was beset with technical difficulties for the first few weeks following its debut.
