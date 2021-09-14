Withybush Hospital has received state-of-the-art new equipment.
Thanks to donations, Hywel Dda Health Charities has been able to buy four new bladder scanners for wards at Withybush Hospital.
The Verathon scanners, along with mobile carts and printers, have been provided for the surgical Ward 3, the medical Ward 7, the frailty unit on Ward 9, and Puffin Ward.
A Marsden sit-on weighing scales was also purchased for the Puffin Ward.
Interim hospital service manager Helen Johns said having bladder scanners for each of the wards will mean a prompt diagnosis and treatment.
“These scanners reduce the risk of infections and mean a more comfortable and enhanced patient experience,” said Helen.
“Puffin Ward also required a sit-on weighing scales because all patients have to be weighed on admission, for medication and nutritional assessments.
“We want to provide the best treatment possible for our patients and we are very grateful to our local communities who fundraise for us.”
