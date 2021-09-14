THE Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim has been called off for the second year in a row because its popularity would not allow it to be Covid-compliant.

Thousands of spectators traditionally pack into the village to watch the event, which has previously seen over 2,000 people taking to the water.

The swim is one of Pembrokeshire's largest events and fundraisers and has taken the decision to stay out of the water for the second year in succession since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year's cancellation was the first in the swim's 36-year history.

The 2020 event raised over £50,000 for charities and good causes, as well as giving a massive boost to the trade of local businesses.

The swim organisers announced today, Tuesday September 14: "We are disappointed to announced that for the second year running, the Saundersfoot New Year's Day Swim will not go ahead. The event was scheduled for 1st January 2022.

"This was a unanimous decision made by the members of the Swim's Health & Safety group.

"Whilst we recognise that things have undoubtedly improved, even the introduction of Level 1 restrictions would make it impossible to run the event safely.

"In this situation, the total number of participants and spectators would be limited to 4,000 and social distancing rules would need to be implemented.

"Given the large crowds that the swim attracts, it would be impossible for us to achieve Covid compliance.

"The New Year's Day Swim is a community event and so we must consider the interests of all within the community. "We cannot risk any increase in pressure on the emergency services that have always supported us to run the event safely.

"We know this decision will be disappointing to the many charitable and worthy causes the Swim supports, the 2019 and 2020 Swims each generated over £50,000, but after 36 successful years we must continue to prioritise the safety of all those attending.

"Rest assured, if all is well in 2023, the Swim will be back and better than ever."