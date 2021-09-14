UPDATE:  Part of the A40 in Haverfordwest is now cleared after being partially blocked due to an incident involving two vehicles at the A487 on Bridgend Square.

Part of Sydney Rees Way was blocked due to the incident, which is believed to have happened shortly before 8.40am this morning (Tuesday, September 14).

Emergency services including police and ambulance service were at the scene, when one car was still on the roundabout.