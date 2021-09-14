ROCK legend Alice Cooper is heading to Swansea.
The American singer will be joined by The Cult for the first night of their co-headlining arena tour of the UK in Swansea.
The tour is set to begin on May 23, 2022 with a show at the newly opened Swansea Arena.
Alice Cooper released his latest album Detroit Stories in February.
SWANSEA, ARE YOU READY FOR ANOTHER MASSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT?! The architect of shock-rock Alice Cooper, joined by The Cult, is coming to Swansea! (1/4) pic.twitter.com/5eGObZCFmN— Swansea Arena (@ArenaSwansea) September 14, 2021
Speaking to NME about its release he said: “Detroit was the epicentre for angry hard rock.
“After not fitting in anywhere in the US (musically or image-wise) Detroit was the only place that recognised the Alice Cooper guitar driven, hard rock sound.”
How to get tickets
You can get tickets to see the architect of shock-rock in Swansea on Friday, September 17.
Tickets go on sale at 10am and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.
You can also sign up to the official Swansea Arena pre-sale here.
Construction of the Arena is due to complete this Autumn, and the 3,500 capacity indoor arena will soon be attracting some of the world’s top music acts – with Alice Cooper and The Cult among the first.
With 2,000m² of exhibition space to host 2,500 people and with a full dining experience catering for up to 750, Swansea Arena will be the perfect venue for meetings, away days, graduations, conferences, events and AGMs.
