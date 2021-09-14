The UK weather extremes of Monday, September 13, showed that an area of Pembrokeshire was the wettest place throughout the whole UK on the day.

Rain made itself known to the people of Pembrokeshire on Monday, but with 15.0mm (0.59 inches), Milford Haven topped the list.

The town was the wettest place in the entire UK, while on the absolute other side of the country, Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands was the sunniest area.