The Torch Theatre has announced a special outdoor Sunset Cinema screening of 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' this Wednesday evening for local NHS and care workers.

The event, held at Mackerel Quay on Milford Waterfront, will be free of charge to those who have given so much over the past 18 months as a thank you from the Port of Milford Haven and the Torch.

Natalie Hunt, events and activities co-ordinator for the Port of Milford Haven commented: “We are very pleased to be able to partner with the Torch Theatre to deliver this event for NHS staff and their friends and family. It will be great to see so many people enjoying Sunset Cinema at Milford Waterfront again.”

The outdoor screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is the second event the Torch have put on for the local NHS and care workers of Pembrokeshire, after the screening of 'Mamma Mia!' at Pembroke Castle in August.

The Torch Theatre’s Executive Director, Ben Lloyd, added: “The Torch has sought to support and champion all our key workers throughout the past 18 months, from the manufacture and distribution of face shields for frontline workers to creating free online drama resources for the use of teachers delivering remote learning. We are determined to show our appreciation, in particular for for the sacrifices of the carers and NHS staff on whom we have all relied to carry us through the pandemic, and we are thrilled to partner with Milford Waterfront to deliver the latest in a series of ‘thank you’ events from the Torch.”

Tickets for Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again on Wednesday, September 15 must be booked in advance from www.torchtheatre.co.uk and a valid NHS ID or Primary Care Trust ID card must be presented on the night along with proof of booking.

Gates will open from 7pm and the event will go on if it rains. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will start as soon as light allows

Bookers are encouraged to bring a chair, a blanket and weather-proof clothing. For full terms and conditions, visit www.torchtheatre.co.uk