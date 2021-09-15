Many tanks were photographed in Castlemartin which are taking part in a military firing exercise in the area until October.
A large lineup of Challenge Two tanks were making their way to the firing hardstanding location on the morning of Saturday, September 11 when they were caught on camera.
Many of the tanks were fitted with old and new digital camouflage on them as they took part in the firing exercise.
The exercise was initially meant to be held in Canada, but was not able to be due to the ongoing struggles of the Covid-19 pandemic.
It is believed that the firing exercise will be taking place in the day and late at night from now until October.
To see all the photographs taken of the tanks, look at the gallery at the top of the page.
