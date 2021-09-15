Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing for information regarding an investigation of a burglary in Milford Haven town centre.
The report of a burglary is to have happened on Charles Street at some point between 3.15pm on Sunday, September 12, and 8am on Monday, September 13.
At the burglary, 'a quantity of cash was removed from the premises.'
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "If you saw or heard anything or have any information, please contact PC 757 on 101."
