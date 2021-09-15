Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Milford Haven are appealing for information regarding an investigation following an incident which saw a traffic collision, an altercation and criminal damage.
The road traffic collision took place on Robert Street at the junction at Great North Road on Friday, September 3 between a white Seat and a blue Audi car.
Following the collision, there was a subsequent altercation involving the two male drivers of the vehicles, which then resulted in criminal damage to the white Seat.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "If you witnessed the incident, please contact PC 758 on 101."
