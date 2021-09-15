Dyfed-Powys Police officers are appealing for information regarding an investigation concerning a house which had damaged caused to it in Neyland.
The house reported to have been damaged is on Honeyborough Road in Neyland, with the damage caused on Friday, September 10.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "If you saw or heard anything or have any information, please contact PC757 of Milford Haven police station on 101 quoting reference number DPP/0011/12/09/2021/01/C."
