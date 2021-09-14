There have been 249 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area in the last 24 hours according to today’s figures, (Tuesday, September 14).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 184 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 38 in Pembrokeshire and 27 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 26,104 – 16,104 in Carmarthenshire, 6,556 in Pembrokeshire and 3,444 in Ceredigion.
No new covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total reaching 500 throughout the pandemic.
In total 1,924 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 312,292 cases.
There have been 16,243 tests done across the country since the last report.
There were five new Welsh covid related death reported with the total across Wales now 5,760 deaths.
Across Wales 2,386,124 have had their first dose of coronavirus vaccine and 2,202,393 have now had both vaccine doses.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.