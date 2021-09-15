Lucy’s Law, the legislation which cracks down on so-called puppy farms, has been welcomed by Pembrokeshire County Council.

The law makes it illegal to buy a puppy or a kitten from anyone but the original breeder, cutting out third parties – such as online retailers, dealers or pet shops.

It has now been passed in the Senedd, and was enforced in Wales from 10 September.

The law is named after Lucy, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who died in 2016 after being subjected to terrible conditions on a Welsh puppy farm.

Previously young puppies and kittens could be transported long distances and moved from location to location, before finding their permanent owner, which affects their wellbeing.

Lucy Thomas, Lead Officer Animal Health and Welfare at Pembrokeshire County Council said: ‘These new regulations means that puppies and kittens must be sold at the same premises where they have been bred and by the people who have bred them.

"This enables new owners to see where their animals have been born, and most importantly alongside its dam (mother).

"We hope this legislation will encourage responsible breeding and provide greater transparency for people who wish to welcome a puppy or kitten into their home."

This new legislation will empower Local Authorities to take action if they have concerns about how puppies and kittens are being bred and sold.

It also bans the sales of non-mammals that cannot feed themselves, un-weaned mammals; puppies’ kittens, ferrets and rabbits aged under eight weeks.

Pembrokeshire County Council says it encourages responsible breeding and there is a requirement for a breeder to obtain a dog-breeding establishment licence from the Local Authority under the Animal Welfare (Breeding of Dogs) (Wales) Regulations 2014.

For further information on dog breeding or illegal breeding contact the Animal Health & Welfare Team at Pembrokeshire County Council.