TWO ladies described as 'of a certain age' have raised over £5,000 for Withybush hospital by completing a five day cycle journey.

Helen Coles and Penny Lees, both from Milford Haven, cycled coast to coast (west to east) across the UK via the Trans Pennine Trail to raise valuable funds for the Chemotherapy Day Unit at Withybush Hospital.

In the end they raised an incredible £5,675.

Helen, who recently benefited from the fantastic local service following chemotherapy for breast cancer, and Penny, who has supported many people in this situation, wanted to help support this fantastic unit which provides a wonderful service to so many people.

Because of this desire, in what was described as a 'moment of madness', they decided to put their 'breast' foot forward and do their own coast to coast bicycle challenge to raise funds.

They both completed the challenging five day cycle journey across England (covering some 200 plus miles) and presented a cheque to the CDU at Withybush Hospital.

Members of the CDU Nursing team were delighted to join the fundraisers outside the hospital to accept a cheque.

“The journey was pretty gruelling," commented Helen.

“The response we had from supporters drove us on to complete the challenge for such a worthy cause.

“As an ex-patient I know only too well how important the Cancer Day Unit at Withybush is to local people and we are lucky to have a first class nursing team who helped me through my treatment."