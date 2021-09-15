On Thursday, September 16, police and crime commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn will welcome the Project Edward vehicle to the Dyfed-Powys area as part of its week-long UK-tour to raise awareness of road safety.

The visit is part of a 'community engagement day' on road safety, where several meetings and activities have been arranged in Carmarthenshire with partners including the local authority, GoSafe, Dyfed-Powys Police and Project Edward.

Project Edward (Every Day Without A Road Death), is an annual UK-wide road safety campaign backed by government, the emergency services, highways agencies, road safety organisations and British businesses.

The theme for 2021’s campaign is ‘Fit for the Road’, and organisers are encouraging people to sign the Project Edward pledge, confirming their willingness to ensure road safety.

PCC Dafydd Llywelyn will welcome the Project Edward vehicle to Pont Abraham Services on Thursday, September 16, and said: "Road safety is such an important issue, and one we can all play our part in by reflecting on the risks we face and the risks we pose to others. Many of these risks can be minimised or removed altogether if we ensure we are in good shape when we get behind the wheel, and that we pay attention to the vehicles we use and their condition.

"I look forward to welcome the Project Edward vehicle to Pont Abraham Service station on Thursday afternoon, and to other partners, including GoSafe, Carmarthenshire County Council and the emergency services, for supporting the planned activities for my community engagement day."

PCC Dafydd Llywelyn will also meet with local councillors and community speed watch volunteers in Dafen, Llanelli, about trialling the proposed new Welsh Government’s plan to introduce 20mph in all residential areas from 2023 onwards.

The PCC will also participate in Carmarthenshire County Council’s megadrive workshops at Ysgol y Strade, to promote road safety amongst new drivers, before visiting Dyfed-Powys’ roads policing unit at Cross Hands.