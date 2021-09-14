Dementia UK and Leeds Building Society are launching a ‘Closer to Home’ project to improve access to dementia care and support in Wales.

The project involves a dedicated support centre, or clinic, staffed by the charity’s dementia specialist Admiral Nurses, which will be offered to people in Wales in the UK over the coming months.

By 2025 it is estimated there will be more than 1 million people living with dementia across the UK.

Dementia UK is the dementia specialist nurse charity. The charity’s Admiral Nurses provide life-changing care for families affected by all forms of dementia.

At present Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses provide support across a range of care settings, such as hospitals, GP practices, local community services, and via the charity’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline.

The Closer to Home project, supported by Leeds Building Society, will increase the number of families affected by dementia who are able to self-refer to a dementia specialist Admiral Nurse.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused increased stress and isolation for families, with their normal support networks disrupted by lockdowns – all issues which have been reported on Dementia UK’s national Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline, with questions around access to local support featuring as one of the top reasons for calling.

Leeds Building Society and Dementia UK announced a four-year partnership last year, to raise £500,000 to help over 2,500 families with dementia across the UK.

In its first year the project has already raised £250,000, with members and colleagues doing everything from hula hooping to sponsored walks and making donations.

Money raised so far has also played a huge part in keeping Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurse Dementia Helpline running, handling over 32,500 enquiries in the past 12 months.

The pandemic has meant Dementia UK and Leeds Building Society have had to quickly adapt their plans in line with Covid-19 guidelines to ensure the Closer to Home clinics, originally due to be held in person, could instead be offered online.

Richard Fearon, Chief Executive Officer at Leeds Building Society said: “I want to pay tribute to the Society’s members and colleagues who have really gone the extra mile to support this partnership. Raising £250,000 in such challenging times, often while juggling working from home, is a real testament to their dedication.

“The Closer to Home project will make access to Admiral Nurses easier and help to ensure more families across the UK can get the help they need at what has been such a difficult time for so many.

“Events of the past year have reminded us repeatedly about the value of mutual support and co-operation and how we can achieve more by working together.”

Dr. Hilda Hayo, CEO and Chief Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK said: "Dementia is a condition as complex as it is devastating; families urgently need local dementia specialist support at a time when increasing numbers are affected by the condition, and when the fallout of Covid-19 has meant some local support networks have vanished completely.

"This is why we're so pleased to announce our latest project with our partners at Leeds Building Society. From advice in managing symptoms to support in making the home comfortable for families affected by dementia, we can ensure this support is closer to home for the families who need us.

"Thank you to all staff at Leeds Building Society for supporting us in the launch of the project. We couldn't have done it without you, and we are looking forward to what we can achieve together."

People can find out more information about the Closer to Home project and how to book by visiting: www.dementiauk.org/get-support/closer-to-home