A MAN has been fined for breaking the emergency period when he was supposed to be isolating.
The 65-year-old was caught in the seaside town of Tenby, over 100 miles away from his home.
Andrew Peter Sieczko, of Rectory Road, Llanvaches – a village outside of Newport – was in Tenby’s Heywood Lane in February this year when he should have been isolating.
Sieczcko pleaded not guilty to the charge on August 9 but was found guilty at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on September 13.
Sieczcko was fined £720 and made to pay prosecution charges of £650.
He will also pay a £72 surcharge, taking total charges to £1442.
The debt will be paid at a rate of £100 a month starting October.
