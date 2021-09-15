UPDATE: The A477 between Sentry Cross and Honeyborough is now cleared after previously being blocked both ways due to a traffic collision involving two vehicles.
The collision occurred near the turn off at Rosemarket and happened shortly before 8.30am.
Police officers were at the scene with queueing traffic following the incident.
Dyfed-Powys Police told people to find an alternative route, with the incident affecting traffic between Honeyborough and Milford Haven.
