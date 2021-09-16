Two men were arrested in Milford Haven by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit after a report of a vehicle being taken without the owner's consent.
The vehicle was taken from Pembroke Dock and within 15 minutes of the initial call in the early hours of Tuesday, September 14, the two arrests were made.
The vehicle was recovered undamaged when the men were arrested.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit said: "Both have since been released under investigation."
