Following on from successful dementia care walks in Milford Haven and Neyland, the 'walk and talk group' will be walking around Newport tomorrow.
The dementia support group provides opportunities to socialise, improve physical and mental health as well as enjoying some Pembrokeshire scenery.
The group will be meeting at The Parrog, Newport at 1.30pm on Thursday, September 16 and registering is essential to be on the walk.
To register, contact Cherry Evans on 07849 086009 or via email at cherry.evans@pavs.org.uk
