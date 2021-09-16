Residents in Pembrokeshire have been invited to have their say on plans for a major shake-up of Parliamentary Constituencies in Wales.

Proposed changes to Westminster's constituencies, published last week, could have big implications for MPs' seats across the region.

The plans aim to bring the size of constituencies in Wales generally between 69,724 and 77,062, and would affect almost every constituency.

In a report, published by the Boundary Commission for Wales, the 40 current Welsh constituencies would be reduced to 32.

Pembrokeshire currently votes for MPs to represent the constituencies of Preseli Pembrokeshire and Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire.

But under the plans, two new constituencies would be created in Pembrokeshire, named Mid and South Pembrokeshire and Ceredigion Preseli.

Former cabinet minister Stephen Crabb serves Preseli Pembrokeshire, which under the plans, will be redrawn into the two new constituencies.

He could therefore face a battle with Ceredigion's Plaid Cymru MP Ben Lake, or fellow Conservative MP and Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, who serves South Penbrokeshire and Carmarthen West.

Secretary to the Boundary Commission for Wales, Shereen Williams, said: “We’re confident that our proposals are a strong first attempt to create a workable map of 32 Welsh constituencies.

“The purpose of our initial proposals however is to start the conversation about how the new map will look.

“Nobody will know your local area as well as you do, so get involved in the consultation and let us know your views.

“As we proceed with the review, we’re highly likely to make some changes to our proposals, so your responses to the consultation could make a significant difference.”

Pembrokeshire County Council says is inviting its residents to have their say on the proposals affecting their constituencies by November 3.

Hard copies of the proposals are available to view at the Riverside Library, Haverfordwest, or by visiting pembrokeshire.gov.uk

To have your say visit https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/communitiesandcorporate