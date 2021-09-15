PLACING it at the forefront of the county and guiding it out of COVID, that's the challenges facing the new chair of Pembrokeshire College.

CEO of Planed, Iwan Thomas is the college's new chair of the corporation board. He officially took on the role of chair on August 1 having joined the board in 2019.

Following a year of significant challenges for the education sector owing to the global pandemic, Iwan is looking forward his new role.

“Taking over this key role at this particular time is a huge privilege and also a challenge," said Iwan.

"Continuing to support our learners and staff as we emerge from COVID, yet making sure all are safe will continue to be a priority. However, placing the College at the forefront of the county in terms of its significant wider socio-economic impact through its skills development, support and partnership working with businesses, communities, and others, will be key to my focus as chair.”

A passionate advocate of supporting communities via both skills development and promoting enterprise, Iwan has direct experience of developing the Regional Skills Partnerships model across Wales, and delivering sustainable outcomes, particularly for young people within communities.

Dr Barry Walters, principal of Pembrokeshire College, expressed his delight at the appointment of the new chair and also paid tribute to the former chair.

“I am delighted with the appointment of Iwan Thomas as Chairman of the Corporation Board and really look forward to working with him.

"I would also like to pay tribute to the work done by Caroline Oakley over the past four years and thank her for her support during her term as Chair of the Governing Body.”

Iwan takes the helm from Caroline Oakley, former director of nursing at Hywel Dda University Health Board, who had held the position for the last four years and to whom the college would like to pass their sincere thanks for her strong leadership and the support that she has shown to the college, its staff and learners, throughout her time as chair.