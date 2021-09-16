Pembrokeshire County Council has issued some guidance for parents on what to do if their child has symptoms of Covid-19, now the school term is well under way.

“We thank parents for all their support over the past 18 months,” said Steven Richards-Downes, director for education.

“We hope this guidance will assist you as we progress through the autumn term.”

The guidance published by the county council includes:

• Any learner with symptoms - a new continuous cough, fever or high temperature or loss of, or change in, sense of smell or taste – should take a PCR test and remain in self-isolation until the test result is known

• Changes to isolation: Those who are under 18 or fully vaccinated are no longer required to self-isolate if they are identified as close contacts and are showing no symptoms

• Testing positive: If your child tests positive for Covid-19 using a PCR test, NHS Test, Trace, Protect (TTP) will contact you, using the details provided when the PCR test was ordered. They will ask questions designed to identify recent close contacts of your child

• Close contacts: Test Trace Protect will then get in touch with close contacts to provide instructions or advice. Close contacts will be offered two PCR tests (on days two and eight) and provided with information and advice on how to minimise the risks of onward spread

• If your child is identified as a close contact, they can still attend school unless they develop symptoms or are advised otherwise by TTP. Please continue to let the council know if your child tests positive

• Next steps: As cases of Covid-19 are expected, this does not mean that Covid-19 is spreading within schools. Please continue to be vigilant for symptoms. If you are in any doubt, order a PCR test for your child at https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119

“We recognise how difficult the past 18 months have been and the sacrifices that all families have had to make,” continued Steven Richards-Downes.

“Thank you for everything you have done to support your child and our schools. Thank you for playing your part.”