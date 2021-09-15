A MISSING person was found after a multi-agency search in the Ferwig an Mwnt area this week, HM Coastguard Cardigan has confirmed.
With support from Dyfed-Powys Police, HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter Rescue and HM Coastguard Moylegrove, the individual was located and returned home.
"Just before midnight last night the team were paged to carry out a search in the Ferwig and Mwnt area for a missing person," a spokesperson for HM Coastguard Cardigan reported on social media.
"Working alongside our colleagues from HM Coastguard Moylegrove and Heddlu Dyfed-Powys Police – and with support from HM Coastguard Rescue Helicopter Rescue 187 – a thorough search of the area was undertaken, with the teams finally stood down at 04.10.
"We are very pleased to say that the individual concerned is now safe at home."
