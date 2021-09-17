The latest employment statistics and facts are out for both Wales nationally and Pembrokeshire specifically.

For Wales:

The number of people employed is at 1.49 million - up 16,000 on the quarter and up 22,000 on the year

The employment rate (16-64) is at 74.6 per cent

The number of people unemployed is at 65,000

The unemployment rate is at 4.2 per cent, lower than the UK average of 4.6 per cent

Meanwhile, the latest available claimant count figures for Pembrokeshire shows that over the previous year, there is a drop of 1172 claimants which is a positive sign.

Now in the autumn season, the number of vacancies as advertised on the government website and from the Indeed website has begun its traditional slowdown by about five per cent.

However, Christmas vacancies have started to appear already, which usually has not happened until at least the end of September.

Furthermore after summer, notices in windows of premises seeking more staff and also businesses closing during some hours of the day due to lack of staff are both trends which Pembrokeshire has experienced over the last few months.

The new KFC outlet in Pembroke Dock is planned to open to the public on September 27 and their recruiters are still seeking employees in order to provide a full service from that date.

Meanwhile, the three Lidl stores in the county are seeking staff and are advertising on the Lidl website.

In addition, Kickstart vacancies for the Universal Credit claimants aged 18 to 24 are continuing to be filled with nearly 200 Pembrokeshire placements that have already started.

A successful jobs fair was held in early September in the Haverhub in Haverfordwest to which employers were invited, especially those businesses that were advertising Kickstart vacancies.

Bluestone Resorts Ltd were at the forefront for advertising roles to all ages, not just at this event but also at events around the towns in the county and in the three Pembrokeshire Jobcentres.

A similar event is likely over the next few months in Pembroke Dock when the planned premises is declared fit for the purpose.

A Bluestone spokesperson stated: "As a prestigious employer in Pembrokeshire, we are doing all we can to boost the local economy after a very difficult 18 months and to support the government’s plan for jobs in all its forms including Kickstart.

"Our recruitment drive around our county has been successful and we are extremely thankful to all those who have offered their facilities for interviews including our local Jobcentres. Working together like this is paying dividends."