More blood donations will be taking place in Pembrokeshire next week, with the Pill Social Centre hosting donations.
The Milford Haven-based centre will be holding blood donations on Monday, September 20.
It takes 45 minutes to give blood, and appointments can be booked at https://wbs.wales/MilfordHTownCouncil
Blood donations will be back to Milford Haven on October 22.
If you have recently received a Coid-19 vaccination, you must wait seven days after the vaccination before giving blood.
