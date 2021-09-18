More blood donations will be taking place in Pembrokeshire next week, with the Pill Social Centre hosting donations.

The Milford Haven-based centre will be holding blood donations on Monday, September 20.

It takes 45 minutes to give blood, and appointments can be booked at https://wbs.wales/MilfordHTownCouncil

Blood donations will be back to Milford Haven on October 22.

If you have recently received a Coid-19 vaccination, you must wait seven days after the vaccination before giving blood.