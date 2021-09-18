The Hubberston and Hakin luncheon club for the over 60's will resume early in October, after being closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The club will return at 12pm on October 6, the first Wednesday of the month, with all welcome to attend.

The cost for the club is £5.50 which includes a roast meal, dessert and tea or coffee followed by a raffle.

Full Covid-19 restrictions will apply at the club, and booking is essential.

In order to book a place, contact Jackie on 01646 698478.