Milford Youth Matters is hosting a free first aid course for individuals aged 16-25 who wish to attend.
The course held by the Milford Haven-based youth charity will take place on Thursday, September 23.
To book a place on the course, contact Milford Youth Matters on 01646 663137 or email dayle.mym@outlook.com or ro.mym@outlook.com
