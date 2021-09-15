There have been 268 new coronavirus cases recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures, (Wednesday, September 15).
Public Health Wales (PHW) data shows there were 161 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 64 in Pembrokeshire and 43 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 26,372 – 16,265 in Carmarthenshire, 6,620 in Pembrokeshire and 3,487 in Ceredigion.
One new covid-19 related death has been recorded in the Hywel Dda area since the last report, with the total reaching 501 throughout the pandemic.
In total 2,298 new cases of coronavirus have been reported across Wales today bringing the national total to 314,590 cases.
There have been 19,985 tests done across the country since the last report.
There were ten new Welsh covid related death reported with the total across Wales now 5,770 deaths.
Across Wales, 2,368,524 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 2,203,362 are fully vaccinated.
In Hywel Dda as of September 1, 558,694 first and second doses have been administered, 4,515 in the last seven days.
In Carmarthenshire (population 188,771) 134,486 first doses have been given (71.2 per cent) and 124,083 second doses (65.7 per cent).
In Ceredigion (population 72,695) 53,169 first doses have now been given (73.1 per cent) and 49,555 second doses (68.2 per cent).
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.