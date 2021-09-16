FISHGUARD Buffs has recently made two generous donations, one to Wales Air Ambulance and the other to Cancer Research UK.

The Gwaun Lodge of the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes also known as The Buffs, is currently making weekly presentations as part of its benevolence campaign.

The fifty year old Gwaun Lodge has been a steadfast supporter of its local community, regularly raising funds for various charities and organisations - not only in the Fishguard area but also for other beneficiaries within Pembrokeshire, as and when the need for support arises.

Now residing at the Phoenix Community Centre in Goodwick, the Gwaun Lodge has weathered Covid storm and is more determined than ever to continue with contributions to the community.

The lodge recently made a donation of £1,000 to the Welsh Air Ambulance.

Its second donation was made on Tuesday 14th September this week, when brothers of the Gwaun Lodge were pleased to present local fundraisers Brian's Army with a donation of £500

The local Race for Life group has been set up by local student, Bethany Sanders-Thomas, in honour of her uncle Brian Colella, who has been battling testicular cancer since February.

Brrian's Army is Bethany's way of giving back to Cancer Research UK, the organisation that continues to help people like Brian on a daily basis.

With the support of Brian's children, Sophia Hughes and Kyle Colella, a 5K Race for Life was organised and undertaken on Wednesday, September 8.

Their fantastic fundraising efforts managed to raise over £1,500 for their cause. The Buffs donation of £500, will bring the total to over two thousand pounds.

A spokesperson for the Gwaun Lodge went on to say that it already has further contributions organised for the near future and is looking forward to helping the community move forward from these troubling times.

Most of the funds currently being donated were raised before the Covid lock-downs.

Now that things are starting to open back up, members hope that the local community will support their ventures. They are also eager to recruit new members who can help in their fundraising.

Any organisation be in need of assistance, can contact the lodge at gwaun9915@hotmail.com. Memberswill consider every request on a case by case basis.

The Gwaun Lodge meets at the Phoenix Community Centre in Goodwick every Tuesday at 7:30pm and is keen to welcome new members. Membership is open to all men over 18. The Order of the Ladies Glade is the women's section of the organisation.

