NEWPORT’S Y Oriel/ The Gallery is currently showing David Humphreys’ Potato Gatherers, celebrating a selection of work the artist completed in the St Davids area of Pembrokeshire a few years ago.
The previously unseen collection comprises a series of charcoal drawings, etching and several oil paintings.
Paper catalogues are still available, and the e-catalogue is available on the website www.thegallery-yroriel/whats-on/
The exhibition will be running until the end of September. Up to 10 people are allowed into the gallery at any one time, to enable coronavirus safety measures.
The gallery is also showing some outstanding new work from our other artists, Mike Jones, Alice Tennant, Anne Kerr, Peter Morgan, Tim Fudge, Maggie Brown, Zara Kuchi, Jane Corsellis, Theo Crutchley-Mack, Dan Backhouse, Lilwen Lewis, Andrew McCutcheon, Lyndon Thomas, Barbara Simon, Heather Nixon, Clare Rose and many more.
It is open Monday to Saturday 10am - 5pm.
