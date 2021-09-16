Pembrokeshire Leisure has shared an update on facility usage as autumn arrives, with a higher number of people attending the county's leisure centres.
“Ensuring that our customers and staff are safe is a priority for us and so we wanted to share a short update on the safe use of our facilities,” said Julie Ashley-Jones, business manager.
“Through our customers’ continued support we are now introducing additional changing provision and showering facilities.
“To start with these will still be limited and each leisure centre will be operating specifically for their site.
“Restriction on numbers will be still in place in line with national guidance and we are continuing to promote and adhere to two-metre social distancing requirements whilst in our facilities. Face masks will also be required to be worn by all customers whilst not taking part in an activity.”
Centres will continue to review programmes, cleaning protocols, safety guidelines and session bookings.
All sessions remain bookable via the website at https://pembrokeshireleisure.co.uk/ and the Pembs Leisure app.
