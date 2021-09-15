POLICE are appealing for witnesses following reports of an alleged sexual assault.
The assault is said to have taken place in Haverfordwest last night (Tuesday, September 14).
Dyfed-Powys Police released a statement saying: "Did you see a tall, thin white man with brown hair and a full neat beard, possibly mid-30s, wearing a dark tracksuit?
"The incident occurred shortly after 10pm, but anyone who was in the area in the time before or after the incident may have information that could assist the investigation.
"If you think you might be able to help, or you match the description above, please get in touch by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or visit dyfed-powys.police.uk.
"You can also call 101."
The crime reference number is DPP/0134/14/09/2021/01/C
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.