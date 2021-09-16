Dyfed-Powys Police has confirmed that officers attended a scene where a two-vehicle road traffic collision delayed traffic yesterday morning.

The collision took place at 8.30am on Wednesday, September 15 on the A477 near Sentry Cross roundabout, delaying the morning traffic traffic between Honeyborough and Milford Haven.

Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Four people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"The road was reopened by 10.10am."