A DATE has been set for the trial of a Pembrokeshire man accused of distributing racist and anti-Semitic podcasts.
James Barnaby Allchurch, 49, also known as Sven Longshanks, appeared at Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday morning, September 15.
He denied 15 charges of distributing a sound recording stirring up racial hatred on or before May 17, 2019, to on or before March 18, 2021.
Allchurch spoke only to confirm his name and reply "not guilty" as each charge was read out.
The charges allege that he distributed recordings with titles including Rivers Of Blood, Banned In The UK, The Leftist Supremacist Mindset, and The Usual Suspects.
The alleged offences were said to have been committed at Gelli, near Llawhaden
Judge Paul Thomas told him: "Your trial will be on June 27 but there will be a further hearing either in March or April."
The defendant, of no fixed address but originally from Pembrokeshire, was released on unconditional bail.
Harpreet Sandhu appeared for the prosecution during the hearing, while Laura Miller represented Allchurch.
A previous hearing at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court was told that the case related to a website entitled Radio Aryan.
At that hearing, Allchurch, aka Longshanks, appeared at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court dressed in a white hazmat suit, visor, face mask and sunglasses.
