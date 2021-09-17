A couple from Pembroke Dock are raffling off their motorhome and tow car in order to raise funds for the NSPCC.
After initially renting it out, Martin Cross and his wife bought their motorhome in July 2019 and named it Hazel after their eldest granddaughter.
Many modifications and additions were put in place, including a tow car, air conditioning, a satellite dish and self-levelling system, which cost £16,000.
However, now the couple are wanting a change, and wish to help out a children's charity while doing so.
After reading about how similar raffles have taken place, the two decided to raffle off the motorhome and the tow car.
They hope to raise £7,500 for the NSPCC by raffling off the vehicles.
Martin Cross said: "It's the children who have suffered most in the pandemic. We have six grandchildren, so we know to much how they have missed out on a normal stable childhood."
https://raffall.com/259230/enter-raffle-to-win-motor-home-toyota-yaris-y20-hosted-by-martin-cross
