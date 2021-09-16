On this day in history (September 16, 1918), the steam cargo ship Serula was torpedoed by a German U-Boat off Strumble Head with the loss of 17 lives.
U-Boats, which grew from 29 to 360 during the First World War, were most effectively used in an economic warfare role, with their primary targets being the merchant ships bringing supplies into Britain.
Britain's response to counteract their effectiveness was to introduce escorted convoys.
80 per cent of all German U-Boat conflicts happened within 100 nautical miles of the Pembrokeshire town of Milford Haven.
