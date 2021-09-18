At the most recent trustee meeting at Haverfordwest Town Museum, an reopening date was decided for the museum in Easter 2022.
The museum will reopen on Monday, April 11, 2022, after being closed for two seasons due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Also at the meeting, Sally Williams was elected as the new vice chair of trustees.
Furthermore, the museum is now seeking to co-opt a new trustee onto the board.
Dr Simon Hancock, curator of the museum said anybody interested in taking the role should be 'interested in local history, enthusiastic and proactive.'
In order to show interest in getting onto the board of trustees, contact Simon Hancock by sending an expression of interest to Castle House, The Castle, Haverfordwest, SA61 2EF by 5pm on October 14.
