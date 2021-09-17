Andrew RT Davies MS, leader of the Conservative group in the Senedd, has commented on the latest cabinet reshuffle.
He said: "First and foremost, I would like to thank every departing cabinet minister for their efforts in government, particularly over the past 18 months as Britain has tackled our biggest ever peacetime crisis.
"Upon entering government, the Prime Minister set out a dynamic and ambitious vision to level up the whole of the country. This reshuffle delivers a strong and united team as we recover from the pandemic and get Britain back on the road to prosperity.
"From the Senedd, the Welsh Conservatives will work shoulder to shoulder with Boris Johnson’s new cabinet as they redouble their efforts to deliver on the people’s priorities and build a better Britain."
On the reappointment of Simon Hart MP as secretary of state for Wales, Davies added: "Simon has been a strong and passionate voice for Wales at the cabinet table throughout the pandemic, securing billions of pounds of vital support for Welsh families, workers and businesses.
"He has worked diligently leading a strong team in the Wales Office including David TC Davies, playing a significant role in the Welsh Conservatives’ best ever Senedd election result, and increasing the footprint of the UK Government in Wales.
"I’m delighted that Simon remains in situ at the Wales Office and all of us in the Senedd look forward to working with him – as well as Michael Gove in his ministerial responsibilities for the Union and levelling up – to secure a strong Welsh recovery in a strong United Kingdom."
