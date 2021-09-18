On the evening of Wednesday, September 15, the Torch Theatre projected the Sunset Cinema outdoor screening of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.
The screening was for NHS and care workers at Mackerel Quay on Milford Waterfront.
The screening was a way of thanking NHS and care workers from both the Torch Theatre and the Port of Milford Haven.
Ben Lloyd, executive director at the Torch Theatre said: "The Torch has sought to support and champion all our key workers throughout the past 18 months, from the manufacture and distribution of face shields for frontline workers to creating free online drama resources for the use of teachers delivering remote learning.
"We are determined to show our appreciation, in particular for for the sacrifices of the carers and NHS staff on whom we have all relied to carry us through the pandemic, and we are thrilled to partner with Milford Waterfront to deliver the latest in a series of ‘thank you’ events from the Torch."
